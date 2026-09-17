Multiple victims in shooting near downtown Baltimore

DUNBAR-BROADWAY, Md. — Police are on the scene of a shooting with multiple victims in the 1400 block of East Fayette St.

WMAR-2 News has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

The Baltimore Police Department is currently on the scene of a shooting involving multiple victims in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street. Both Fayette and Caroline Streets are blocked off. More information to follow when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/9GCqP7hWkp — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) September 17, 2026

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.