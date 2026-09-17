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Multiple victims in shooting near downtown Baltimore

multi victim shooting mikey baltimore downtown e fayette st
WMAR-2 News/Mikey Seitz
multi victim shooting mikey baltimore downtown e fayette st
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DUNBAR-BROADWAY, Md. — Police are on the scene of a shooting with multiple victims in the 1400 block of East Fayette St.

WMAR-2 News has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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