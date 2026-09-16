Ravens receiver depth tested as Lane goes to IR before home opener

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are dealing with significant receiver room uncertainty heading into their home opener after losing Ja'Kobi Lane to injured reserve and monitoring Zay Flowers' hamstring ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Lane underwent surgery to address a wrist injury sustained in the season opener and has been placed on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least four weeks. Flowers, who also left the opener with a hamstring injury, did not practice and is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Jesse Minter.

The injuries open the door for other receivers to step up, something quarterback Lamar Jackson said the team has navigated before.

"Zay was down during camp at some point. Guys stepped in and did what they were supposed to do and coach always overemphasized that as well. You don't know what can happen with one of our guys and some guys might have to step up. I have no doubt in my mind about our guys. They've been showing it throughout camp," Jackson said.

Targets are now up for grabs among Rashod Bateman, who had no catches in the opener, Devontez Walker, who missed the game with a groin injury, rookie Elijah Sarratt, who was a healthy scratch, LaJohntay Wester, the team's primary punt returner, and Chris Moore, who recorded a career-high 174 all-purpose yards in the opener and was elevated from the practice squad to fill Lane's roster spot.

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Moore said his preparation never wavers regardless of his status on the depth chart.

"I mean it gives me a lot of confidence. I always tell people every week I prepare like I'm going to play regardless if I am or not so that if something does happen it's not a shock, it's not a surprise for me. I can go out there and execute like I was going to be up regardless. I've been in that situation where people go down and you just got to get pulled in and you got to make the most of it. That's how this league is and that's how you get trust with coaches," Moore said.

The Ravens also debuted their new alternate helmets during Wednesday's practice, which they will wear for the home opener. The team is eager to improve on a 3-6 home record from last season at M&T Bank Stadium, a point Minter drove home at the start of a team meeting.

"I've coached in this stadium a bunch of times. It's an advantage for the home team and we need to play that way. So we need to play the way that lets our crowd really be into the game and really help us. We need to give our fans something to be really excited about," Minter said.

The Ravens, who have won 2 of their last 3 home openers, are looking for their first 2-0 start to the season since 2023 when they host the Saints on Sunday.

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