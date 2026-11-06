15-year-old charged with manslaughter after carjacked vehicle used in deadly Baltimore hit-and-run

BALTIMORE — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly hit-and-run involving a carjacked vehicle in Baltimore last month, police said.

The teen, who police identified as the driver, is also facing robbery and hit-and-run charges.

Two other teenagers who police say were inside the vehicle have also been charged. A 15-year-old girl was charged with motor vehicle theft, while a 14-year-old boy was charged with armed carjacking.

The two boys remain detained at the Department of Juvenile Services, while the girl is on house arrest, according to police.

The charges stem from an Oct. 23 crash along the 2600 block of Harford Road. Police said 24-year-old Eric Browner of Baltimore was struck and killed by a 2009 Toyota Corolla shortly before 11 p.m.

Investigators later determined the Corolla had been carjacked about an hour earlier in the 2000 block of Harford Road. Police said the people inside the vehicle fled on foot after the crash.

Baltimore Police previously released surveillance photos as investigators worked to identify the people involved.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to identify a fourth person who was allegedly in the vehicle at the time of the carjacking and fatal crash.

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