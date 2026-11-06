New resale shop turns fashion finds into support for Johns Hopkins Medicine

TIMONIUM, Md. — Each piece of fabric at Renewal Upscale Resale holds a story, a story that transforms for a great cause with every sale

The store opened its doors in Timonium last week.

The Women's Board of The Johns Hopkins Hospital cut the ribbon following success of their Hunt Valley storefront.

Member of the board, Duffy Weir spoke to the Timonium store's early success.

“Our first day in sales was the biggest sales day in our history, ever," Weir said.

She told WMAR-2 News the sales totaled over $20,000 for the day.

The store boasts having something for everyone from men to brides-to-be.

"This whole area is evening wear. This is vintage from the 1960s," Weir said as she led WMAR-2 News around the store.

But giving clothes new life isn't the only thing making this fashion fulfilling.

“The idea here is that we sell all these donations to people and the profits from the sales go directly to patient care, also for a scholarship for nursing and a scholarship for a med student every single year.”

Since 1927, the women’s board has given $27 million dollars to the hospital.

“It’s just a very special mission giving back in that way, of promoting something as good as John’s Hopkins hospital.”

The cycle of giving doesn't end there.

“We as a women’s board curate what goes on the floor. We don’t accept just everything. In fact, what people bring to us that is not useful, we give it to other charities and also to Goodwill.”

She invites people to come out to help in their mission to make a difference in the community.