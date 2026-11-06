This week's Matter for Mallory: Surprise bills & the 12 Scams of Christmas return

This week, Mallory follows up on surprise bills sent to thousands of Baltimore residents, some dating back more than a decade. Plus, we're kicking off our 12 Scams of Christmas series with a Maryland dad who ordered a nearly $2,600 swing set for his kids but says he received something very different.

🏠 Baltimore sends 50,000 notices for outstanding bills

Baltimore City mailed more than 50,000 notices totaling $504.6 million in outstanding charges, including property taxes, water bills and citations. Some residents say they already paid what they owed. Now, they're looking for answers about charges dating back years and how to dispute them.

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Baltimore sends 50,000 notices for outstanding bills, catching residents by surprise

🎄 12 Scams of Christmas: A $2,600 swing set turns into an envelope

We're kicking off our 12 Scams of Christmas series with a Frederick County dad who thought he found a great deal on a swing set for his five kids. Instead of the nearly $2,600 playset, he says he received an envelope containing a tiny moisture-absorbing packet. He eventually recovered his money through his credit card company, but his experience is a warning for holiday shoppers.

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Maryland dad paid nearly $2,600 for a swing set. He says he received an envelope.

📩 Have a consumer problem you'd like Mallory to investigate? Email mallory@wmar.com.