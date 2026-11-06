On and off rain showers today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Periods of rain continue on and off throughout the day. Most areas can expect between 0.25" and 0.50" of rainfall. Looking ahead, the weekend will be dry, but much cooler! It will be a breezy and chilly start to next week.

Stay sunny!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Showers likely. Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Friday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5-15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 43.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Veterans Day Sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 60.