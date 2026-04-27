Portuguese immigrant hurt in ICE shooting on Christmas Eve sentenced to time served, must pay restitution

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — An undocumented immigrant from Portugal learned his fate Monday in connection with a traffic stop that led to an ICE-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County.

Tiago Alexandre Sousa-Martins, 30, was sentenced to time served, equaling 103 days.

On Christmas Eve last year, ICE agents conducted a traffic stop on Sousa-Martins' van in the 500 block of West Court, boxing him in by positioning their vehicles behind, in front, and to the side of his.

RELATED: ICE agents fire at van that tried to run them over in Glen Burnie, two hospitalized

During what officials called a "targeted immigration enforcement operation," the agents instructed Sousa-Martins to exit his van, but he refused to do so.

After breaking his driver's side window and attempting to remove him from his van, Sousa-Martins put his van in drive, accelerating a short distance forward**,** then driving back and forth between the ICE agents' vehicles.

After the first collision, Sousa-Martins continued to reverse his van into another government vehicle that was parked behind him, pushing it into yet another government vehicle.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, after he drove into the government vehicles, Sousa-Martins drove his van directly at ICE agents, prompting them to open fire as they were in fear for their lives and public safety.

Sousa-Martins was wounded in the shooting. His van later crashed between two buildings, according to DHS.

Initially, it was reported that Sousa-Martin had someone else with him in the van, who authorities identified as Solomon Antonio Serrano-Esquivel, an immigrant from El Salvador.

However, Anne Arundel County police reported that Serrano-Esquivel was already in ICE custody prior to the shooting.

READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Police contradict DHS account of Christmas Eve ICE shooting

Both men were rendered aid at the scene and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Sousa-Martins was later charged federally in January, including with resisting arrest and destruction of government property.

MORE: Man shot by ICE agents in Glen Burnie charged with resisting arrest

Officials say Sousa-Martin pled guilty to using his van to ram government property while attempting to escape immigration officers.

He must also pay $1,000 in restitution.

Weeks after the shooting, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman condemned ICE after reports of seven people being arrested, adding the community experienced "unprecedented levels" of ICE activity.

"These actions by ICE make our communities less safe," County Executive Pittman said. "We've seen the numbers, and ICE is not focused on people with criminal charges. They are detaining people who have lived and worked in our country for decades — people who make our communities better."