Anne Arundel County Police contradict DHS account of Christmas Eve ICE shooting

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department released a statement Thursday in an attempt to bring clarification to the shooting involving ICE agents in Glen Burnie on Christmas Eve.

As initially reported by Anne Arundel County Police following the shooting on December 24, ICE agents were conducting an operation and approached a white van that later attempted to run them over.

That detail was later confirmed by the Department of Homeland Security, but it was described as a "targeted immigration enforcement operation."

Those agents then fired at the van, which accelerated and came to rest in a wooded area.

The driver of the van, identified as Tiago Alexandre Sousa-Martins, was struck by gunfire and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Another individual, identified as Solomon Antonio Serrano-Esquivel, was reported to be a passenger in the van at the time of the shooting, suffering minor injuries from the incident.

Anne Arundel County Police, however, contradict what DHS initially reported, claiming that Serrano-Esquivel was already in ICE custody in a separate ICE vehicle at the time of the shooting.

WMAR-2 News reached out to DHS for comment on Anne Arundel County Police's statement and is waiting to hear back.

On Wednesday, an ICE officer shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota after allegedly trying to run over ICE agents.

Vice President JD Vance said that Good died in "a tragedy of her own making," stating that the officer acted in justified self-defense and deserved a "debt of gratitude" for his actions.

