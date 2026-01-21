Man shot by ICE agents in Glen Burnie charged with resisting arrest

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The man who was shot by ICE agents on Christmas Eve in Glen Burnie is facing federal charges.

Tiago Alexandre Sousa-Martins has been charged with resisting arrest and destruction of government property.

Court records say ICE agents were conducting a "targeted immigration enforcement operation" when they approached a white van that attempted to run over the agents.

The agents determined the vehicle was registered to Sousa-Martins and boxed in his car in an attempt to question him about his immigration status.

Sousa-Martins was told to exit the vehicle. He told the officers, "Why are you doing this? I'm a U.S. citizen," and "No, I'm not coming out."

After a brief struggle, Sousa-Martins put the car in reverse, then into drive, damaging the agents' cars.

The agents then fired at the van, which accelerated and came to rest in a wooded area.

No ICE agents were severely injured, according to officials.

Sousa-Martins was struck by the gunfire and taken to the hospital. A second person, identified as Solomon Antonio Serrano-Esquivel, who was outside the van, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to a hospital.

An ICE spokesperson told WMAR-2 News that Sousa-Martins has resided in the United States illegally for 17 years, entering officially in December 2008. He violated the terms of his admission when he refused to leave the country after his visa expired in February 2009.