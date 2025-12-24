Police: ICE agents fire at van that tried to run them over in Glen Burnie, two hospitalized

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Two people were injured on Christmas Eve following an ICE-involved shooting in Glen Burnie.

Officers responded to the 500 block of West Court at 10:51 a.m. for the shooting.

Officials say ICE agents were conducting an operation when they approached a white van, which attempted to run over the agents.

The agents then fired at the van, which accelerated and came to rest in a wooded area.

One individual inside the van was struck by gunfire and taken to an area hospital. He is in stable condition, according to police. A second individual, who was outside the van, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to an area hospital.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department was not involved in the shooting but will handle the investigation. The assault on the ICE agents will be investigated by the FBI, and ICE will also conduct an internal investigation.

Governor Wes Moore addressed the incident on X, stating his office is aware of what occurred.

"As information surrounding the incident continues to emerge, we will remain in touch with local officials and are standing by to provide support for the community," Governor Moore said.

— Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) December 24, 2025

*This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*