Woman gunned down in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Less than 24 hours after the shooting outside the Mountain Ridge Apartments, residents knew little about a murder, which unfolded in the middle of their parking lot.

“There’s a cop that’s watching now, and I’m hoping that they kind of stay around for some of the other… just watching the area, because there’s no cameras up for us,” said Anisa Gransby, “God know if they’ll find out when and what and why this has happened to this girl, because we have nothing to tell us.”

Anne Arundel County police say they first became aware of a possible shooting in the area at 7:40 on Tuesday evening.

“We originally received a 911 phone call from a citizen who heard several shots in the area,” said Adrienne Johnson, a department spokesman, “Upon arrival, officers located a female victim in the parking lot that was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.”

Police later identified the victim as 30-year-old Natasha Harris.

Contributed Photo

One of the victim’s friends tells us she had been stalked by a former boyfriend in recent months and so feared for her life that people typically walked her to her car.

They add she had refrained from seeking a protective order out of fear it may trigger him.

While police say they believe Harris was targeted, they stop short of identifying any potential suspect at least for now.

“I’m not from this area or from the state, I’ve just moved here and anything? There’s just silence,” said Gransby, “We don’t know what’s going on. If she’s from here. Whether this is something we need to protect ourselves. It’s concerning.”

If you have any information, which could help police, you’re asked to call 410-222-4700 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.