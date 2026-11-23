CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — A fire tore through a home in Westminster early Saturday, injuring one occupant and displacing two people, according to fire officials.

The blaze was reported just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 at a home on the 2000 block of Baltimore Boulevard. The fire caused an estimated $400,000 in damage.

One occupant was transported to a local burn center with non-life-threatening injuries. Two people were displaced by the fire.

The fire originated in a first-floor bedroom and was discovered by an occupant, who attempted to put it out with cups of water without success.

The Reese Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene to the scene. It took about 30 firefighters roughly 60 minutes to bring the single-alarm fire under control.

The preliminary cause remains under investigation. There has been no indication of a criminal act, and no arrests have been made.

It is unknown whether a smoke alarm activated. The home did not have a fire alarm or sprinkler system.

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