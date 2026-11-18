BALTIMORE — Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport has earned global recognition, ranking as the ninth-best large airport in the world in the inaugural World's Best Airports of 2027 list, compiled by TIME and Statista.

The list recognizes "airports across the globe that excel in passenger experience and operational performance." BWI Marshall Airport received the highest ranking of any airport in the region.

"It is an honor to receive this international recognition," said Shannetta Griffin, Executive Director/CEO of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. "This ranking reflects the hard work and dedication of our employees, airline partners and many stakeholders from across the airport community who deliver outstanding service for our passengers. We remain committed to providing convenient, comfortable and efficient travel experiences for our customers."

The ranking combines feedback from more than 5,000 worldwide airline passengers and data analysis from more than 30 million flights. The list reflects metrics on travelers' experiences, including wayfinding, security and airport cleanliness, along with flight performance measurements. TIME and Statista ranked 226 airports from 16 countries as part of the World's Best Airports 2027 ranking.

BWI Marshall Airport serves as a vital travel hub for Maryland and the National Capital region, connecting more than 25 million annual travelers to destinations around the globe. The airport offers approximately 300 daily nonstop departures to about 90 domestic and international destinations.

BWI Marshall Airport generates a total economic impact of $11.5 billion annually. The airport and visitors produce and support 117,000 jobs throughout Maryland and the region.

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