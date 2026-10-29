Anne Arundel County police launch new campaign aimed at e-bike and e-moto safety

Anne Arundel County police are launching a new campaign aimed at educating families about the laws and safety concerns surrounding e-bikes, e-motos and other electric vehicles.

The department announced Operation C.A.R.E., which stands for Community Awareness & Rider Education, on Thursday.

Police say they have seen an increase in high-speed riding on sidewalks, reckless riding on community trails and unlicensed minors operating powerful, unregistered e-motos on public roads without protective gear.

The campaign will focus primarily on education and working with families rather than issuing citations, although police say enforcement remains an option, particularly for repeat violations.

As part of the campaign, school resource officers will provide information to middle and high school students. Police officers and Anne Arundel County park rangers will also conduct patrols in parks and on trails to talk with young riders and answer questions.

Police also plan to distribute information to local retailers to help parents better understand what they're buying.

The department says some parents may purchase e-motos believing they are low-speed, pedal-assist bicycles. However, some models can reach speeds comparable to dirt bikes and may be legally classified as unregistered motorcycles. Police say unlicensed minors cannot legally operate high-powered e-motos on public roads, sidewalks or county parks and trails.

The campaign comes amid increased concern about e-moto safety in Anne Arundel County. WMAR-2 News previously reported on the death of 14-year-old Ryan Beales in a crash on Robinson Road in Severna Park.

Following the crash, neighbors raised concerns about e-motos and called for additional rules and enforcement.

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