Emergency bridge repairs to close three lanes of northbound I-95 near MD 32 in Howard County this weekend

Drivers traveling on I-95 through Howard County could face delays this weekend as crews make emergency repairs to a bridge near MD 32.

The Maryland State Highway Administration says three lanes of northbound I-95 will close before westbound MD 32, Exit 38B, beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

Only one northbound lane will remain open while crews replace a bridge joint.

The work will continue overnight and throughout Saturday, Oct. 31, until the repairs are complete.

Drivers are being encouraged to plan for delays and consider alternate routes, including US 1, US 29 and MD 295.

SHA is also reminding drivers approaching the work zone to stay alert, avoid distractions and slow down or move over when necessary.

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