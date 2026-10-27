After Severna Park crash kills 14-year-old, neighbors call for more e-moto bike rules and enforcement

SEVERNA PARK, Md — A Severna Park community is calling for stronger safety measures around e-moto bikes after a crash took the life of a 14-year-old boy.

The teen crashed into the side of a pickup truck while crossing the roadway on his e-moto bike last Wednesday. The community is still mourning his loss.

Since the crash, many neighbors have been discussing the overall safety of e-moto bikes, which are not allowed on the B&A Trail.

They say there has been an issue with e-moto bikes on the trail for a long time.

Philip Giles, a Severna Park neighbor, said he has walked the trail for years and has seen many e-moto bikes there despite the rule against them.

"I really don't like the flaunting of the rules and endangering other people. Its not safe for them, its not safe for the pedestrians or even the bikers who are biking, so id like to see more rules but I don't know what is going to happen," Giles said.

Many neighbors have also been wondering how safety can be improved along the crosswalk on Robinson Road, since it is a busy intersection.

Some members of the community shared their thoughts with WMAR on Facebook.

One neighbor said, in part, "the bike riders have the right of away they don't stop and look for oncoming traffic and they're not always easy to see even when coming to a full stop."

Another neighbor said she feels the adults in the community are letting down the youth by not enforcing Maryland registration laws for e-moto bikes.

Giles said he agrees, because if someone is injured from an e-moto bike rider, the question becomes who is responsible.

"There's a reason for having a license at 16 and insurance and a license plate and all the reviews are someone what are you gonna do the driveway? Can you be identified?" Giles said.

Giles said he has seen someone try to stop the bikes on the trail, but questions whether that person has any authority to do so.

"There's a lady there has a badge on and she stopped some of these vehicles. I don't think she has any enforcement capability," Giles said.

Many neighbors say they want to see more enforcement of the rules in general, which includes a speed limit.

"If there's not gonna be any more additional rules or enforcement, then at least make the person aware of the danger," Giles said.

The park regulations state no motorized vehicles can be on the trail and the speed limit is 10 miles per hour.

According to Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, it is illegal for anyone to ride an e-moto bike without a valid license, registration and insurance.

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