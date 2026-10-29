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New date announced for Howard County drone show to celebrate America's 250th after summer cancellation

Sky Elements Drones
Sky Elements Drones
A dazzling drone display planned for Columbia's Fourth of July celebration, like this one in Texas, has been canceled due to FAA flight restrictions.
Sky Elements Drones
Posted

COLUMBIA, Md. — A new date has finally been announced for Howard County's drone show to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. The show, originally scheduled for Independence Day weekend, had to be rescheduled due to flight restrictions.

Sky Elements, a finalist on America’s Got Talent, will produce a 15-minute show featuring 800 drones at Columbia Lakefront on Saturday, Nov. 7.

 

Columbia's drone show for America's 250th canceled due to FAA flight restrictions

Columbia Fourth of July drone show canceled over FAA restrictions

 

The festivities will begin with food trucks at 4:30 p.m. At 5 p.m., a video will be played to celebrate the opening of the Howard County Veterans and Military Families Monument at Vivian C. “Millie” Bailey Park.

Live music by the band Liquid A will begin at 5:30, before a 7 p.m. welcome from County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball III officially introduces the drone show.

The event is free and open to the public.

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