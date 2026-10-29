13-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Elkton

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A 13-year-old girl is dead after a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Cecil County Thursday morning.

According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened on Route 272 at Rogers Road in Elkton just before 7 a.m.

Troopers suspect the teen entered the roadway and was hit by the driver of a Mini Cooper that was traveling northbound on Route 272.

The 13-year-old, from North East, was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police located the car they believe is responsible about 30 minutes later in a business complex.

The male driver is being held by police, and charges are pending.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.