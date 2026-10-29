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13-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Elkton

WMAR-2 News Headlines, October 29, 2026
WMAR-2 News Headlines, October 29, 2026
Maryland State Police
Posted

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A 13-year-old girl is dead after a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Cecil County Thursday morning.

According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened on Route 272 at Rogers Road in Elkton just before 7 a.m.

Troopers suspect the teen entered the roadway and was hit by the driver of a Mini Cooper that was traveling northbound on Route 272.

The 13-year-old, from North East, was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police located the car they believe is responsible about 30 minutes later in a business complex.

The male driver is being held by police, and charges are pending.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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