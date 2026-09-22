Rain and more rain for Tuesday

Good morning, happy Tuesday.

More showers push in for the majority of your Tuesday. Some heavy bands are tracking from the west, with a larger system to our south. Expect rain to linger into portions of Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures throughout the workweek will take a hit. Expect below average highs for this week. Keeping an eye on the Atlantic for the weekend, so far we are trending dry with the moisture pushing to the north of Baltimore.

Overnight

Showers. Low around 61.

Tuesday

Showers. Patchy fog after 9am. High near 68.

Tuesday Night

Showers, mainly before 11pm. Low around 58.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 73.