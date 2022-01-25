Vacant home that collapsed killing three Baltimore firefighters also caught fire in 2015

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City firefighter John McMaster is alert and conscious one day after being trapped and badly injured inside a burning home.

He'd previously been placed on life support, listed in critical condition.

"I had the opportunity to visit EMT/Firefighter John McMaster at Shock Trauma and his condition has been upgraded to fair – as he is conscious and alert. While he has a long way to go, I am incredibly optimistic,"Chief Niles R. Ford said Tuesday.

The blaze on S. Stricker Street Monday morning claimed the lives of three fellow firefighters, Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenneth Lacayo.

All four were battling flames inside the vacant home when it partially collapsed, trapping them.

Crews were able to pull each one from the rubble within about an hour, but only McMaster survived. It was the first time since 2014, that the Baltimore City Fire Department had lost any member in the line of duty.

The same home caught fire back in 2015, injuring another firefighter.

Investigators with the Maryland State Fire Marshal are still working to determine the latest cause.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the families of the fallen and injured firefighters.

