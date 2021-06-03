New law requires QR codes on Baltimore's vacant homes to provide owner information

BALTIMORE — A new Baltimore City rule requiring vacant homes to have the owner's contact information posted on them, is now in effect.

City Council Bill 19-0429, mandates that the signs have a QR Code that leads the public to the Department of Housing & Community Development's information page, which contains development plans, active notices, permits and the owner or responsible agent’s name, address, phone number, and email.

The city has approximately 15,600 vacant properties, 1,350 of which are City-owned and typically acquired through negotiated purchase, condemnation, or tax-sale foreclosures.

The City utilizes a combination of tools to address vacant structures, including code enforcement, receivership, acquisition, demolition, an open-bid program, and strategic neighborhood development projects.

“I am excited to see the rollout of this program. This will go a long way in helping our communities to fight and eliminate blight,” said City Council Member Kristerfer Burnett. “It brings about greater transparency and accountability of those property owners who contribute to the deteriorating conditions of properties across Baltimore. This is an exciting step forward.”

