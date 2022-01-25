The issue of abandoned homes in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — Coming into focus after the tragedy is the issue of abandoned homes in Baltimore.

The property, 205 South Stricker Street had been vacant since 2010 and there was a fire there back in 2015, where three firefighters were injured.

The property was recently inspected just earlier this month and the inspector found the front and rear were boarded and clean.

Neighbors told WMAR they’ve never seen anyone go in or out ,so they weren’t worried about squatters but now they are thinking twice. And with 16,000 vacant homes across the city, community leaders are looking for change.

"It’s a problem that’s been happening too long," said community leader Curtis Eaddy.

And it’s a problem this Southwest Baltimore neighborhood is all too familiar with.

"Traditionally I think it’s roughly 17 vacants that catch fire every year in Mount Clare," he said.

The latest one…deadly. Shining a light on the blight.

"We’ve been trying to get assistance for so long. Vacant buildings, squatters and a phone call just doesn’t do it and it just hurts, it hurts," he continued.

After a previous fire in 2015 at the same home where three firefighters were hurt, it’s brought up the question—why was it still standing?

Vacant since 2010, it has been cited in the past for no registration. The home was also offered in a tax sale because of outstanding liens and fines but there was no market for it, so it stayed privately owned and abandoned.

"If the city owns a property, it’s easier to stabilize it, to demolish it, because the city has ownership of it," said Councilman John Bullock. "If it’s privately owned, that makes it more difficult for the city to get access to the property."

According to the city's Department of Housing and Community Development, they spend $8 million a year to demolish properties. And they file an average of 500 receivership cases per year to get properties into the hands of owners who will properly maintain them.

They also conduct over 200,000 inspections annually, driven by 311 complaints from citizens about code violations and vacant property conditions.

Councilman Bullock says it’s important people report these issues but it’s not the only answer.

"It can be effective to some degree but also being more proactive from housing and code enforcement especially when they have been problem properties we’ve had issues with before," Bullock said.