Multiple firefighters trapped in Baltimore 2-alarm fire; crews currently on scene

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Fire crews are currently on the scene of a 2- alarm fire.

According to Baltimore Fire, crews have been on the scene of the fire in the 200 block of S. Stricker Street since 6 a.m. and, according to tweets, several 3-story row homes are involved.

There had also been a collapse and multiple "Mayday" calls were made by trapped firefighters.

UPDATE: @BaltimoreFire confirmed they’re working to rescue two firefighters from inside the vacant building in the 200 block of S. Stricker Street. One other firefighter has already been transported to the hospital in serious condition. @WMAR2News #GMM2 pic.twitter.com/4r3LWYhFKx — Erin MacPherson (@ErinTVnews) January 24, 2022

Officials say three firefighters were transported to the hospital and are in serious condition. Crews are still working to rescue one firefighter that's still trapped inside.

2-Alarm update. At this time 3 Firefighters have been transported to the hospital in serious condition. We are still trying to rescue 1 Firefighter trapped inside. Next Media Update will be at Shock Trauma. pic.twitter.com/m2ucUrY9vb — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) January 24, 2022

WMAR-2 News has a crew headed to this fire, so this article will be updated when more information becomes available.