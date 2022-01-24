Watch
Multiple firefighters trapped in Baltimore 2-alarm fire; crews currently on scene

Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734
Photo from the scene.
Posted at 6:54 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 09:02:57-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Fire crews are currently on the scene of a 2- alarm fire.

According to Baltimore Fire, crews have been on the scene of the fire in the 200 block of S. Stricker Street since 6 a.m. and, according to tweets, several 3-story row homes are involved.

There had also been a collapse and multiple "Mayday" calls were made by trapped firefighters.

Officials say three firefighters were transported to the hospital and are in serious condition. Crews are still working to rescue one firefighter that's still trapped inside.

WMAR-2 News has a crew headed to this fire, so this article will be updated when more information becomes available.

