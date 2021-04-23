Five alarm fire in South Baltimore impacts a dozen homes

BALTIMORE — Flames broke out at a dozen homes in South Baltimore Friday afternoon, prompting a five-alarm fire.

Heavy smoke and fire was initially seen coming from several homes in the 300 block of S. Fulton Street.

Only two of the houses were reportedly occupied.

One firefighter was injured and taken to Shock Trauma in stable condition.

According to the local fire union, 150 members responded including 29 trucks and engines.

The union said the fire was placed under control shortly before 3 pm.

No word yet on the cause.

WMAR-2 News has a crew headed to the scene. This is a breaking news story, we will update as more information becomes available.