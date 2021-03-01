March 2021 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of February, Baltimore City reported 17 homicides and 45 non-fatal shootings.

So far this year, there have been 44 murders, down six from the same time in 2020.

Non-fatal shootings, which currently sits at 94 on the year is an increase of 13 at this point last year.

Here is March, 2021:

3/26 - 01:02 a.m., A 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were shot in the 1100 block of Washington Boulevard. The 22-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The 25-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

3/25 - 10:28 p.m.,A 28 year-old man was shot in the 2100 block of McCulloh Street. He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

3/25 - 9:20 p.m., Officers were called to a local hospital for a 21-year-old man that had been shot. He was shot in the 600 block of North Glover Street.

3/25 - 8:22 p.m., A man was fatally shot in the 1200 block of North Charles Street. Police later arrested 29-year-old Philip Blankenship.

3/25 - 5:31 p.m., A man was shot in the hip in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

3/25 - 4:50 p.m., A man was shot in the left shoulder in the 800 block of Belnord Avenue

3/25 - 3:27 p.m., An unidentified man was found shot on 200 Harmison Street at McHenry Street. The victim was taken to Shock Trauma where he was recently pronounced dead.

3/25 - 1:30 a.m., Devon Little, 30, was fatally wounded in the Unit block of South Carey Street. A second victim later walked into a hospital claiming that he'd been shot in the leg at the same time and location.

3/23 - 8:10 pm: Nathaniel Brown, 28, was killed in a triple shooting that also left a 22-year-old man and 28-year-old woman wounded in the 3500 block of South Hanover Street.

3/23 - 5:07 p.m., A man was shot in the 1500 block of Cliftview Avenue. The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

3/23 - 2:07 p.m., Officers were called to the 1900 block of Aisquith Street to investigate a “Shot Spotter Alert” of gunfire in the area. A short time later officers were notified that a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds walked into an area hospital seeking treatment.

3/22 - 5:33 pm: A 36-year-old woman was shot in the 500 block of Normandy Avenue. Her condition is unclear. No information right now on a potential motive or suspect.

3/22 - 1:25 p.m., Officers were called to an area hospital for a 24 year-old man who had been shot in the leg. Police say it happened in the 600 block of N. Payson Street.

3/22 - 12:44 am: Denita Barrett, 21, was found strangled to death inside a home in the 2400 block of Annapolis Road.

3/21 - 12:42 a.m., Officers found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body at the corner of Cross Street and Washington Boulevard.

3/21 - 1:42 a.m., A 54 year-old man was stabbed in the 500 block of Radnor Avenue. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

3/20 - 7:25 p.m., A man was stabbed in the 700 block of North Edgewood. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

3/20 - 3:10 p.m.: A man was shot in the 1300 block of West Lexington Avenue. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

3/20 - 1:20 p.m: A 17-year-old boy and 42 year-old man were shot in the 3400 block of East Lombard Street. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

3/19 - 2:45 pm: Kendall Norman was found shot in the 5200 block of Cordilia Avenue. He later died at an area hospital. Homicide detectives are working to identify suspects, witnesses, and a possible motive.

3/19 - 2:44 pm: Brennan Richardson, 31, was shot in the 1800 block of Moreland Avenue. He later died at an area hospital. Homicide detectives are working to identify suspects, witnesses, and a possible motive.

3/19 - 12:38 pm: Talathia Smith, 28, was found shot to death inside a car in the in the 800 block of N. Bradford Avenue. Homicide detectives are working to identify suspects, witnesses, and a possible motive.

3/18 - In May 2016, Danyae Conyers was left paralyzed after being shot in the 500 block of Normandy Avenue. On March 18, 2021 -- Conyers died at the age of 23. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide due to complications from 2016.

3/17 - 1:49 a.m., 33-year-old Matthew Blevins was found dead in a vacant house in the 1400 block of Laurens Street. Results of an autopsy revealed Blevins had been killed by means of blunt force trauma, and ruled this death a homicide.

3/17 - Hezekiah Pettiford, 15, went into cardiac arrest on January 26. He died two days later at the hospital. On March 17, the medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

3/16 - 7:04 P.M., A man was shot in the 2800 block of Oakford Avenue.

3/16 - 10:16 am: A shot spotter alert led officers to a 36-year-old man who had been fatally wounded in the area of N. Mount and Presstman Streets. The victim has been identified as Durrell Wilson.

3/15 - 4:43 P.M., A 30-year-old man was shot in the 1200 block of West Baltimore Street.

3/14 - 6:20 p.m. A 40 year-old man was shot in the leg in the 1500 block of W. Fayetteville Street.

3/14 - 5:46 pm: A 40 year-old man was shot in the right leg in the 1800 block of N. Washington Street. Police have since arrested 27 year-old Lamont Thomas.

3/14- 4:50 p.m., Mustafa Bates, 38, was found fatally shot in the 2800 block of Kinsey Street.

3/13 - 1:45 a.m., A 32-year-old man was shot in the 1400 block of W. Saratoga Street. Due to the seriousness of the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives are investigating. The vicitim has been identified as Lewis Wright III.

3/12 - 9:21 P.M., A 14-year-old boy was shot in the neck in the 1900 block of Walbrook Avenue.

3/11 - 7:40 p.m., Officers found a 64-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near Luzerne and Oliver Streets

3/11 2:08 p.m., Two men were shot in the 5600 block of the Alameda. One of the victims, Jamal Pinchback later died.

3/11 - 8:30 a.m., A man was found in the 1500 block of West Lafayette Avenue suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. After being treated by medics, the man was transported to an area hospital, where his condition is unknown. Investigators found a crime scene in the 800 block of North Gilmor Street.

3/10 - 4:00 p.m., Courtney Rice, 46, was shot in the 400 block of Manse Court. The victim was taken to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

3/10 - 12:52 a.m., Dominic Simmons, 40, was shot in the 4000 block of Boarman Avenue. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

3/9- 2:38 p.m., A man was killed in a shooting in the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.

3/8 - 6:36 p.m., Police met a 26-year old man at a hospital after he'd been shot near a shopping plaza on Reisterstown Road.

3/7 -7:45 p.m., Terry Williams, 18, was fatally shot in the 2400 Block of Shirley Avenue.

3/7 - 12:41 a.m., Officers found a 36-year-old man shot inside a vehicle at a parking lot in the 200 block of W. Read Street. He's currently in critical condition. Detectives believe the incident happened in the 700 Block of Druid Hill Avenue.

3/6 - 11:25 p.m., A 37-year-old woman suffered a graze wound in the 4100 block of Belvedere Avenue. The victim's injuries are non-life threatening.

3/5 - 6:35 p.m., Tavon Hutton, 32, was shot multiple times in the 400 block of W. Saratoga Street. He later died at the hospital.

3/5 - 11:03 am: A 28 year-old man was found shot in the 900 block of Patterson Park Avenue. The victim refused to cooperate with police, but witnesses say two men shot him before running away.

3/5 - 3:30 am: A 30-year-old woman was riding in a car with her boyfriend in the 2200 block of Washington Boulevard, when she heard gunshots and noticed she was wounded. The boyfriend then took her to a hospital. No information on potential motive or suspects at this time.

3/4 - 7:16 pm: Jaileel Jones, 15, was shot in the 5100 block of Chalgrove Avenue. He died the following day at the hospital. A 14-year-old boy has since been charged.

3/4 - 3:16 pm: A 17-year-old was found shot in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street.

3/2 - 11:44 am: A 17 year-old was shot at the Mount Royal exit off I-83, while squeegeeing. Investigators believe he was targeted.

3/1 - 11:26 pm: A 30 year-old man was shot in the 3000 block of East Preston Street.

3/1 - 7:25 pm: A 12-year-old boy was shot at the corner of Elmore and St Cloud Avenue in Northeast Baltimore. A 15-year-old boy has since been charged.

3/1- 3:17 pm: A 22-year-old was shot multiple times in the 3400 block of 6th Street, in South Baltimore.

3/1 - 4:25 am: A 46 year-old man was shot in the 2400 block of Seamon Avenue. He's listed in stable condition.