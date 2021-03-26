Menu

Suspect arrested and charged with murder for shooting in Baltimore City

Posted at 2:48 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 14:48:59-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested and charged the suspect involved in a Thursday night homicide.

On Thursday, at around 8:22 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of North Charles Street to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers arrived to the area to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics arrived and pronounced the victim dead.

Homicide detectives identified and obtained an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Philip Blankenship.

Blankenship, who is currently being held in Central Booking, has been charged with 1st Degree Murder and other related charges. He is also being held without bail.

