Neighbors respond to homicide outside Park Heights barbershop

BALTIMORE — Park Heights and W Coldspring has unfortunately seen its fair share of bloodshed.

On a sunny Tuesday afternoon, it was 30-year-old Renard Prioleau who was taken too soon.

As police were out canvassing the area it was hard for me not to remember all the Ceasefire walks that start right at that corner.

Going into that same barbershop to talk about the efforts to curb the violence in the area.

On Tuesday, it was again at their doorstep as an employee cleaned up the glass from a bullet that came through the glass.

A few hours after the shooting Pastor Monique and David Lemmon got to their church and the scene had been mostly cleared.

“It’s more sad than it is scary,” Pastor Monique Lemmon said. “It’s more sad and hurtful to know that something like this happened, especially in broad daylight.”

Hearing and seeing what happened solidified their choice to open up this place of worship a year ago to give the community hope.

“No matter what the situation may have been that was still a human being,” Lemmon said. “That was still someone’s child, relative, loved one.”

Just a few days ago in this spot, Lemmon’s church “Empowering Ministries”was doing their monthly food giveaway.

“We’re Baltimoreans, once again we are here to offer hope, to help and to connect with the community,” Pastor David Lemmon said.

The pandemic shifted the church to a virtual setting, but they hope to get back to welcoming the community back in by Easter.

“A lot of people have lost their hope” Monique said. “They’ve lost their faith and trust in leadership. I think that if they see something positive and that people care and people treat them like a person and not like a statistic it makes them feel better about themselves.”

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are now interviewing potential witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.