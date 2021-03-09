Baltimore Police charge teen in connection to deadly shooting of 15-year-old Jaileel Jones

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have charged a 14 year-old boy in connection to the murder of 15-year-old Jaileel Jones.

On March 4, officers were called to a home in the 5100 block of Chalgrove Avenue.

Inside they found Jones on the living room couch, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later.

Witnesses later helped detectives identify the alleged shooter.

Investigators believe Jones knew the suspect, and that a prior argument may have led to the incident.

Before his death, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said his department worked to find a job for Jones.

“This is truly a tragic incident for the victim, suspect and all of their loved ones, who are now negatively impacted and are left with the trauma of this senseless act of violence,” said Harrison. “Prior to this incident, members of our Northwest District were working alongside Mr. Jones in helping him find employment and other pathways away from crime. We must continue to work every day and even harder to disrupt the violence that is tearing our communities and families apart, to include our youth."

Jones was killed during a week in which the city saw four other victims under the age of 18 shot.

“This incident also illustrates why we must address violence with a comprehensive strategy — one that does not solely rely on police, but that focuses on investing in our young people and providing our communities with meaningful support they need,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Editor's Note: Due to the suspect's age, WMAR-2 News has chosen to not publish his name.