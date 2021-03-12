15-year-old charged with attempted murder for shooting a 12-year-old on March 1

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy for shooting a 12-year-old boy on March 1.

At around 7:25 p.m., a 12 year-old boy was shot in the 2000 block of St. Cloud Avenue.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Northeast District shooting detectives investigated this incident and were able to identify the suspect, so they obtained an arrest warrant.

On Thursday, detectives, along with the assistance of juvenile parole and probation, were able to locate the 15-year-old shooting suspect in the 200 block of N. Kenwood Street.

The suspect was arrested and found to be in possession of a loaded semi- automatic handgun.

The teen was transported to the Northeast District, where he was questioned and then taken to Central Booking. He has been charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder and Handgun Violations.