Woman strangled to death in Baltimore home; BPD rule death a homicide

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police rule a questionable death a homicide after the preliminary autopsy determined that the victim was strangled to death.

On Monday, at around 12:44 a.m., officers were flagged down in the 2400 block of Annapolis Road for an unresponsive person.

Officers arrived to the scene to find a 21-year-old black woman dead inside a home.

A preliminary autopsy was performed and it was determined that the cause of death was strangulation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

