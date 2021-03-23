Menu

Woman strangled to death in Baltimore home; BPD rule death a homicide

Posted at 11:31 AM, Mar 23, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police rule a questionable death a homicide after the preliminary autopsy determined that the victim was strangled to death.

On Monday, at around 12:44 a.m., officers were flagged down in the 2400 block of Annapolis Road for an unresponsive person.

Officers arrived to the scene to find a 21-year-old black woman dead inside a home.

A preliminary autopsy was performed and it was determined that the cause of death was strangulation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

