Woman strangled to death in Baltimore home; BPD rule death a homicide

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police rule a questionable death a homicide after the preliminary autopsy determined that the victim was strangled to death.
On Monday, at around 12:44 a.m., officers were flagged down in the 2400 block of Annapolis Road for an unresponsive person.
Officers arrived to the scene to find a 21-year-old black woman dead inside a home.
A preliminary autopsy was performed and it was determined that the cause of death was strangulation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
