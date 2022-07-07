Man shot and killed after altercation with squeegee workers near Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are on the scene of shooting near Light Street and Conway Street.

The incident happened around 4:35 p.m.

Police say there was an altercation between some squeegee workers and a 48-year-old man.

After the interaction became heated, the driver parked his car and got out with a bat.

He swung the bat at one or more of the workers and as a result he was shot.

The driver was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The shooting took place near Camden Yards, where the Orioles are hosting the Los Angeles Angels.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says that police arrested someone in the that exact intersection earlier in the day.

"Police were out conducting enforcement at this very intersection," said Harrison. "Police we were out here conducting enforcement, as the people want us to do."

If anyone has any additional information, they are asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

This story will continue to be updated.