BALTIMORE — Another reported assault involving a squeegee worker in Baltimore.

It happened just after midnight on Monday in the 600 block of East Fayette Street, which is the same block as Baltimore Police Headquarters.

Two victims told police they were walking in the area when a squeegee kid began taunting them.

The suspect allegedly pointed a gun and shot the two.

Arriving officers were able to locate the alleged suspect and the gun.

Turns out it was a BB gun and the person who allegedly pulled the trigger is just 12-years-old.

Police took the suspect into custody and transported them to the juvenile booking facility.

Both victims suffered abrasions to the arms and torso.

As of late, squeegee workers have once again become a hot button issue in the City.

Things boiled over on July 7, when 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds was shot and killed during an altercation with a squeegee worker at the intersection of Light and Conway Streets in downtown Baltimore.

Police have since arrested and charged a 15-year-old in connection with the case.

Just three hours before that deadly encounter at the same intersection, a 41-year-old man said his car was damaged by a squeegee worker.

That victim also tried confronting the workers, but was met with a gun being pointed at him.

Police later identified and arrested that suspect, who turned out to be an 18-year-old armed with a BB gun.

WMAR-2 News has also since spoken with a family from Anne Arundel County who shared their terrifying experience with a squeegee worker last month, as they came into the City for a doctors appointment.

In that case, the family says a squeegee worker forced a cleaning job on their windshield and began beating on the car for payment.

And when no payment was received, the squeegee worker allegedly grabbed hold of the windshield wiper almost tearing it completely off the car and sprayed the family in the face with window cleaner.

According to the family, police said there was nothing they could do and have heard nothing back since.

This latest series of incidents prompted Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to call a meeting with business and philanthropic leaders to explore solutions.

Still, Scott said he has no plans to remove those who squeegee from city corners.