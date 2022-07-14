15-year-old charged in the murder of Tim Reynolds

BALTIMORE — A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds a father of 3 who lived in Baltimore City.

Reynolds was shot after an altercation with a squeegee worker at East Conway Street and Light Streets on July 7th.

Warrant Apprehension Detectives arrested the teen on July 14th at a home in Essex.

The suspect and his father were taken in and interviewed by detectives. The teen was then taken to Central Booking and charged as an adult with 1st-degree murder.

Meanwhile Baltimore City Mayor, Brandon Scott says the city will work to find ways to help Baltimore City youth, while healing the city, "I want to thank the Baltimore Police Department, School Police and all of our partners for the work done to thoroughly investigate this matter and bring someone into custody. As I’ve said continuously – any person that endangers the safety and well-being of anyone on the streets of Baltimore, they will be held accountable. Now we must all support our community in healing especially the impacted families.”

He went on to say that while the case plays out in the court of law it is important to help young people in Baltimore City, "I remain committed to working with leaders from within my administration as well as partners from the public and private sectors to identify and implement plans that will help us re-imagine Baltimore – allowing us to live and work in a city of which we can be proud.”

The debate over squeegee workers in Baltimore is part of the conversation surrounding the City State's Attorney candidates. The primary is July 19th. Each candidate has outlined out they plan to handle squeegee workers.