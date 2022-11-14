Alleged shooter in deadly squeegee encounter has case moved to juvenile court

BALTIMORE — A squeegee kid accused of killing Tim Reynolds following a July altercation in downtown Baltimore will be tried in juvenile court.

On Monday, defense attorneys and prosecutors reached an agreement to move the case out of adult court, in exchange for pleading guilty to manslaughter.

If accepted by a Circuit Court judge on Thursday, the teen would face up to 18 months in juvenile detention.

An Assistant Baltimore City State's Attorney initially assigned to the case previously offered the now 15-year-old a plea deal that would have put him behind bars for 60-years.

His lawyers, J. Wyndal Gordon and Warren Brown quickly rejected that proposal. State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby later issued a statement, saying the offer was not authorized or approved by her office.

The teen and his attorneys have long claimed self defense.

Preliminary reports indicated that Reynolds, 48, was shot to death after he first swung a bat at a group who was squeegeeing at Light and E. Conway Streets.

WMAR obtained a police report which cites video evidence suggesting that might not have been the case.

RELATED: Court docs describe video showing man walking away before deadly squeegee encounter

In their report, investigators wrote that Reynolds was actually walking away from the group, when they began to follow and surround him.

Reynolds reportedly tried fending them off by swinging a bat, but was hit in the head with a rock causing him to become disoriented.

That's when police say one person in the group shot Reynolds multiple times. He died shortly after at Shock Trauma.

The gunman was then seen on camera running away, while changing his shirt.

Detectives located multiple witnesses who helped identify the alleged shooter, who turned out to be just 14-years-old at the time of the murder.

RELATED: 15-year-old charged in murder of man who confronted squeegee workers

He was arrested and charged as an adult on July 14, one week after the incident.

"Someone wielding a bat, we would believe is definitely deadly force and the law allows deadly force to be met with deadly force," said attorney J. Wyndal Gordon, one day after his client was arrested. "We understand the duty to retreat, but there's no duty when it's unsafe or the avenue of escape is unknown."

The video footage in question has not been publicly released or independently reviewed by WMAR.

Thiru Vignarajah, who is advocating for the Reynolds family said Mosby had not given the family any notice of an agreement with the defendant.

He rejected the argument of self defense and called the proposed plea deal "laughable."

Since the shooting, long lasting squeegee issues in the City has returned to the forefront of debate.

There have been reports of several assaults involving squeegee groups reported even after Reynolds' death.

MORE: Mayor reveals plan to address squeegee issues in Baltimore, including income

City leaders last week unveiled a plan that could pay some teens to not squeegee if they agree to take part in education and training programs that are being made available to them.