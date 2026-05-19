Rosedale woman who lost thousands after car deal gone wrong gets help from nonprofit

BALTIMORE — A Rosedale woman who lost thousands of dollars after doing business with an unlicensed car dealer now has reliable transportation, nearly a year after her story was first reported.

Debra Godsey paid $2,800 to Vehicle Veterans for a car that she says was never properly delivered. When the company did provide a vehicle, it was not roadworthy.

"That vehicle, I had to insert transmission fluid every time I moved it, and I do mean if I was trying to get anywhere, every time. I had to dispose of it and once again, vehicle-less," Godsey said.

According to the Motor Vehicle Administration, Vehicle Veterans was never registered as a used car dealer, though its business license remains active. The company's website is now down, and owner Michael Henry never responded to requests for comment.

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Without a car, Godsey spent hours commuting by bus and light rail to travel 20 miles to her job.

"Catch one bus, get on the light rail. Get off at BWI, catch another bus, and then get deposited at Medieval Times and walk here," Godsey said.

After Godsey was unable to recover her money last summer, WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii informed her of Vehicles for Change, a nonprofit that awards vehicles to working families who may not otherwise have access to a car. And a few weeks ago, Godsey received one.

"A 2008. One owner. No accidents, 58,881 miles. That's it. And I have placed about at least 300 of them on there myself since I received this. I am truly, truly, truly blessed," Godsey said.

Martin Schwartz, president and founder of Vehicles for Change, said access to a car can be life-changing for families.

"A car means so much more to a family. I mean, if you have small children, you can't get to daycare, you can't get to a grocery store, you can't get to doctor's appointments. As they grow, you can't get to sports or after-school activities. So we really say that a car provides a family access to life itself," Schwartz said.

Recipients pay for taxes, tags, title, and insurance — totaling just under $1,000. However, the organization says car donations have dropped significantly since the pandemic.

"Pre-COVID, we used to award 300 to 400 cars a year to families, but since COVID, car donations have really kind of slowed significantly. Last year, we awarded 71 cars. Hopefully this year we'll get to 100," Schwartz said.

The wait list has grown from about 6 weeks to nearly 11 months. Schwartz said the organization is hopeful that more donations will help get more families back on the road.

For Godsey, the impact has already been felt.

"To be able to leave work at night and know that I can get home safely. What can you say? Thank you, Lord. Thank you, God. Thank you, Mallory. Thank you, Vehicles for Change," Godsey said.

To qualify for a vehicle through Vehicles for Change, applicants must live in Maryland, have a job or job offer, and be referred through a sponsoring agency. Car donations may also qualify donors for a tax write-off. Click here for more information.

The mission of Vehicles for Change extends beyond putting families in cars. Through its Full Circle Auto Training Center, the organization offers free automotive training to individuals who face barriers to employment, including those with criminal backgrounds. Students gain hands-on experience repairing donated vehicles, earn industry-recognized certifications, and receive job placement support through a network of employer partners.

Even without a car to donate, you can support Vehicles for Change by getting your car serviced at one of its repair shops, click here for a list of locations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.