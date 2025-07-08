More victims come forward in used car dealer controversy

BALTIMORE — More customers say they paid a dealer thousands but never received a car.

WMAR-2 News reported on Vehicle Veterans a few weeks ago and how the business took over $2,000 from a Rosedale woman then left her with an hours-long commute on public transit.

A few days later, Vehicle Veterans delivered a car to Debra Godsey. It broke down almost immediately, and yet she remains optimistic she'll get it running.

Others aren't as hopeful. A handful of customers say the company took advantage of them as they fight to recover thousands in hard-earned savings spent on vehicles they desperately needed.

Godsey goes by another name.

The 'Chaufferess,' that’s me and I love it," said Godsey.

But to build her business as a driver, and to make it to her day job at Arundel Mills, she needed a car. A friend recommended Vehicle Veterans. She paid them $2,800 then they ghosted.

"No, this is not a good moment right now, but it doesn't have to end like this," Godsey told WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii in June.

And it didn't end that way. Within a week of our report, Vernon Crowffey, also known as "Vehicle Vee" and "Photo Vee," a broker who helped start Vehicle Veterans, delivered a car to Godsey.

"2012 Chevrolet Traverse All-Wheel Drive. LT," Godsey said. "When I went to see it, and the Spirit of God hit me, and yes, I danced around this vehicle, just like Jacob danced."

But the vehicle has over 167,000 miles, several recalls, and error codes.

"This is a good start. There are still some things that have to be addressed," Godsey said.

A few days after our interview, the car was back in the shop, and Godsey was back on the bus. She said she remains hopeful. Meanwhile, other customers of Vehicle Veterans haven't received refunds or vehicles.

"He looked like a good guy that was going to take care of everything. I mean, he even said that his goal was to help as many people out there," said Tammie Skinner, who lives in Calvert County.

Skinner found Vehicle Veterans on Facebook. She saw videos of happy customers and went to Towson to meet with Crowffey.

"Vernon's sister was there at the secretarial desk, and she and Vernon put on a good show for me, showing me vehicles that I could purchase as long as I had that money in their hands," Skinner said.

Video of that meeting, filmed for promotional purposes, shows Skinner buying what they were selling.

"How much did you put on the table?" asked Sofastaii.

"$10,000," Skinner replied.

"And where did that money come from?" Sofastaii asked.

"My mother, she passed away in '23. It was my inheritance," Skinner said.

Skinner paid Vehicle Veterans on March 21. To this day, she has no car, no savings, and no easy way to get to doctor's appointments after being diagnosed with a life-altering disease.

"I didn't want the monthly payment, because right now, it is so hard, even just to put food on the table. It is, it's a struggle. There are 13 people in this house, and I cook, I clean daily," Skinner said.

She knows of several others who also gave Vehicle Veterans money and received nothing in return.

Sofastaii tried contacting the business owner, Michael Henry. He didn't respond to texts or calls. His cousin, Crowffey, started the business with Mike, and agreed to speak with Sofastaii. He claims Mike had control of the funds.

"Basically, at the end of May, [Mike] kind of just went ghost on me, like I already was asking him since the middle of April about the budget. So, he was basically playing an accountant role," Crowffey said.

Receipts show several transactions went directly to Mike's Zelle account.

"I don't have those receipts, so I can't tell you exactly how much was sent," Crowffey said.

When asked if anyone paid him money directly, Crowffey responded, "No, nobody paid me money directly."

However, several customers provided receipts showing Square payments made directly to Photogeniks, Crowffey's photography business.

Crowffey maintains he didn't run off with the money. He said he came through for Godsey and is trying to help their other clients.

"I just feel so committed to people, you know, and doing what's right in this whole situation, regardless of whether I took the money, Mike took the money or not. You know, it happened under Vehicle Veterans, which I still was a part of. And so, you know, I still planned on standing in the forefront and making sure that I can do whatever I can to make things right," Crowffey said.

Godsey and Sofastaii have been trying to get in touch with Crowffey since Friday, but he hasn't yet replied.

So far, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has received two complaints about Vehicle Veterans. Click here for additional information from the OAG on what to look for when buying a used car.

