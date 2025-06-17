Woman pays $2,800 to company that promised to find her a vehicle, then they disappeared without delivering

ROSEDALE, Md. — A Rosedale woman is hoping the company she paid thousands for a used car delivers what they promised.

Debra Godsey paid Vehicle Veterans $2,800 to find her a reliable used car within her budget. After initially receiving photos, emails, and texts from the company, Godsey says they suddenly went silent in mid-May.

And without a car, it takes Godsey hours to get to work. She leaves her home around 5:30 a.m. to reach her job at Arundel Mills mall by 9:45 a.m.

"I'm catching two buses and the light rail and a lot of walking. I get my steps in, and I'm thankful to be able to do it, but I don't want this to be my life," said Godsey.

Godsey's car died in February, and a friend recommended Vehicle Veterans, LLC. She researched the company by checking their website, social media, and confirming they were licensed in Maryland before meeting with them at their Towson office.

"I am looking for that car that Pop Pop or Grandma drove, and unfortunately, they've gone to heaven and nobody wants the car. But there's nothing wrong with it. I'm looking for that car," said Godsey.

The company told her they could find a car within her budget with a clean title and a 6-month warranty.

"She said, I saw that older African Americans were being taken advantage of trying to get a used vehicle. I understand if it looks good on the outside, but if you really don't know the ins and outs, yeah, you can waste your money," Godsey recalled.

The next step was to get on their broker's list. Godsey paid a $300 fee on April 1. The company then sent her photos of cars pre-auction.

"I followed all of their instructions. First several weeks, I was getting pictures. You respond to the pictures as to whether you want that vehicle, interested or not," said Godsey. "They do not go over your budget without your permission."

Her budget was $2,500, which she sent via Zelle on April 17. By mid-May, the texts and emails stopped, and she says no one responded to her calls or messages.

WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii tried contacting Vehicle Veterans by phone and email and their Towson office was empty. The company eventually responded through text messages, declining an interview and stating they have up to 5 months to get vehicles for clients.

Vehicle Veterans claimed they couldn't share a copy of Godsey's contract due to client privacy, though Godsey denies signing one. Their website states they issue refunds after one month if they can't find a car, but when confronted with this information, the company called it a "marketing strategy" and said refund timelines are determined on a "client to client basis."

When asked if they plan to refund Godsey, they replied yes, "when everything is sorted out."

"No, this is not a good moment right now, but it doesn't have to end like this. The moment can still be good," said Godsey.

More than just transportation and a safe way to get to work, a car would allow Godsey to return to what she loves doing.

"I was a professional driver after retiring from state government," said Godsey. "My joke, sorry husband, my joke is I love driving more than I love my husband, but he knows. He knows I absolutely love driving."

She's driven celebrities and even had a profound conversation with William Shatner, but her true calling is to serve others.

"Maybe you need to get to the airport, you're a senior. No, you can't afford a lot of the bigger places, but you could afford the chauffeurress - that's me, and I love it," said Godsey.

She wants to open doors but needs Vehicle Veterans to first hand her the keys or her money.

"We are praying for your success, but you've got to make it right. You've got my number," said Godsey.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Division has received a complaint, and Godsey plans to file one as well. She also sent the business a formal letter through certified mail requesting a refund.

Monday afternoon, Sofastaii was contacted by "Photovee," a broker and part owner with Vehicle Veterans. He said he's no longer with the company but is trying to make things right. He agreed to deliver a car to Godsey by this Friday, and if that doesn't happen, Godsey plans to pursue legal action against the business. "Photovee" said the owner listed on Maryland business records, Michael Henry, is no longer responding to him. WMAR-2 News also hasn't been able to reach Henry.

Godsey has also set up a GoFundMe to purchase a new vehicle, click here if you'd like to donate.

