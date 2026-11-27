BALTIMORE — Rachel Cruze really was waiting for a package. So when a text that appeared to come from the U.S. Postal Service said her package was lost and asked for her information, she followed the link.

The Ramsey Solutions personal finance expert then entered her debit card information. When the payment wouldn’t go through, she turned to her husband, Winston.

“Winston was like, ‘Babe, that’s a scam,’ and I was like, ‘What?’” she said.

The messages can blend in with the shipping updates holiday shoppers are already getting. One example reviewed by WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii claimed to be from FedEx. Another used Postal Service branding, asked for an address and then requested 30 cents to redeliver a package.

"So as soon as that credit card information goes into the website, so your credit card, the expiration date, and the security code, as soon as the bad guy has that they can load that onto a fake card and they'll make purchases usually of electronics or luxury goods, gift cards, something that they can kind of easily liquidate," said Keith Custer, an FBI Baltimore supervisory special agent.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center recorded about $216 million in reported losses from phishing and spoofing in 2025, more than three times the $70 million reported in 2024. That category covers a range of scams, including fake emails and texts.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says USPS tracking texts are sent after a customer requests updates for a specific package. And USPS doesn’t charge to redeliver a package. If an unexpected message asks you to click a link, share personal information or pay a redelivery fee, go back to your original order or enter the tracking number on the carrier’s website yourself.

One way to make that easier during the holidays is to keep your order confirmations in a separate email folder. If a message pops up about a missed delivery or an incomplete address, you’ll know where to find the real tracking information.

Do you have a Matter for Mallory to investigate? Email Mallory Sofastaii [ mallory.sofastaii@wmar.com ] with your tip and be sure to include photos or videos if you have them.

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