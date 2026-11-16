A reset, new faces and a must-needed win: What to know before Ravens-Chargers

BALTIMORE — For the second Sunday in a row, Ravens fans didn't watch their team play a football game.

Considering how things had been going, that break might not have been a bad thing for Baltimore.

After a Thursday night blowout loss to Jacksonville extended the Ravens' losing streak to four games, Baltimore began a 10-day stretch between games, the longest possible in-season break without a bye week.

Now the Ravens return to M&T Bank Stadium on Monday night to face the Chargers.

Here are three things to know ahead of kickoff.

1. The Ravens used the break as a reset

The unusual schedule gave Baltimore more time than usual to evaluate what has gone wrong during its four-game skid and mentally recalibrate before returning to the field.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell described the stretch as something of a "mini bye."

"I think it was beneficial," Campbell said. "It's kind of like a mini bye. It's not like a real bye because your body feels terrible but mentally it's like a bye."

Campbell said the coaching staff conducted a self-evaluation and players were encouraged to do the same.

"That was one of the things that I asked guys to do, was evaluate yourself, look yourself in the mirror, study your tape, figure out how you can be better, what worked for you and all that stuff," Campbell said. "But I think that really worked. Coming back, now it's like right back to trying to make a run and just win this next game."

The Ravens changed some things this week, including their pre-practice routine. Players and coaches repeatedly talked about "resetting."

Safety Kyle Hamilton, however, said none of it matters unless the changes translate to the field.

"We still have an opportunity to do everything that we want to do," Hamilton said. "So, everything must be addressed in terms of our preparation [and] what we're doing on gameday."

Hamilton credited the coaching staff for its approach during the break but said the responsibility now shifts to the players.

"We can talk all we want about whatever we've said and whatever we want to do, but we have to let it show on the field," Hamilton said.

2. Two key positions will look different

When the Ravens take the field Monday night, they'll have different players at quarterback and kicker than they did against Jacksonville.

Joe Fagnano and Jake Moody had those jobs against the Jaguars. Against the Chargers, it will be Jacoby Brissett at quarterback and Riley Patterson at kicker.

Neither Brissett nor Patterson was part of Baltimore's four-game losing streak, but both now inherit the pressure of trying to help turn the season around while simultaneously adjusting to their new situations.

Brissett said his focus has been on keeping things simple as he gets up to speed.

"Really just come out, try to do my job to the best of my ability, be a good teammate, kind of keep things simple [and] try not to overcomplicate this thing right now and just take it one day at a time," Brissett said.

"It's been a long but fast week or so."

Patterson, meanwhile, said he's grateful for the opportunity in Baltimore.

"I'm excited for the opportunity," Patterson said. "It's a great place to play [with an] awesome fan base [and a] great [long] snapper [and a] great holder as well. So, it's a really cool opportunity, and [I am] very grateful. [I am] excited to get out there."

3. Baltimore can't afford to let the losing streak reach five

The Ravens enter the unofficial second half of the season at 4-5.

A win against the Chargers would keep Baltimore on the edge of the playoff chase with seven games remaining.

A loss would be considerably more damaging.

Falling to the league's only winless team would extend Baltimore's losing streak to five games, further hurt its playoff chances and continue a troubling stretch at home. After going 3-6 at home last season, the Ravens have begun this season just 1-3 on their home field.

For a team that spent its extended break talking about evaluating, recalibrating and resetting, Monday night provides the first chance to show whether any of it worked. It also comes off the heels of some of their cleanest injury reports of the season.

Ravens-Chargers kicks off at 8:15 p.m. Monday at M&T Bank Stadium.

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