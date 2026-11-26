TOWSON, Md. — In a game dictated by rain, wind and defense, Loyola Blakefield defeated Calvert Hall 8-6 in the 106th Turkey Bowl, giving Dons head coach Rich Holzer his first win in the rivalry.

Both programs entered Thanksgiving with second-year head coaches looking to continue their teams’ upward trajectories. Calvert Hall won last year’s meeting 28-24, but Thursday’s conditions helped turn the latest matchup into a low-scoring battle.

Calvert Hall struck first in the opening quarter. Facing third-and-9, Davion Jones initially fumbled a handoff before recovering the ball and breaking free to the Loyola 15-yard line.

A few plays later, Cardinals quarterback Oliver Noll scored on a 13-yard keeper on third down. The extra point failed, leaving Calvert Hall with a 6-0 lead.

Loyola’s defense helped change the game late in the second quarter.

With Calvert Hall backed up near its own goal line, Atlas Gore took a handoff but was met by Luke Kirpatrick, whose initial hit helped the Dons record a safety and cut the deficit to 6-2.

The Dons’ defense delivered again when Calvert Hall dropped a snap on third-and-1. Loyola recovered the ball, setting up its offense in the red zone.

A few plays later, quarterback Carlos Spencer appeared to be stopped on a keeper but spun out of the tackle and scored on a 5-yard run. Loyola also missed its extra point, sending the Dons into halftime with an 8-6 lead.

That proved to be all the scoring Loyola needed.

The Dons had an opportunity to extend their lead on the first play of the fourth quarter, but Spencer’s pass to Levi Axe near the goal line fell incomplete on fourth down.

Once again, Loyola’s defense responded.

Dominic Lombardi hit Noll as the Calvert Hall quarterback attempted to pass, and Sam Lavin came away with an interception to help the Dons take more time off the clock.

Calvert Hall got one final opportunity with less than two minutes remaining. The Cardinals drove to the Loyola 15-yard line, where they faced fourth-and-2 with a potential go-ahead field goal also an option.

Calvert Hall elected to go for it, handing the ball to Gore. Loyola’s defense stopped him short of the line to gain, allowing the Dons to take possession and kneel out the remaining time.

The 8-6 victory gave Holzer his first Turkey Bowl win as Loyola Blakefield’s head coach.

“It feels great, it's a great way to end the season,” Holzer said. “Hats off Calvert Hall. This is a tough game. It was about the teams making the least amount of mistakes, who wanted it more in a situation like this with the elements.”

Watch for Avi Carr-Gloth's sports reports on WMAR-2 News and WMAR2News.com. Have a coverage idea for Avi? Email him.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.