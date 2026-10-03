TOWSON, Md. — Gilman erased a halftime deficit and used a dominant second half to defeat Loyola Blakefield 28-20 on Saturday, snapping a six-game losing streak in the rivalry and earning its first conference win of the season.

The Dons entered the game unbeaten at 4-0, their best start since 2019, and had won six straight meetings against the Greyhounds. Gilman came in at 1-3 and looking for its first victory over Loyola Blakefield since 2017.

The Greyhounds struck first less than two minutes into the game when quarterback Bryan Curtis connected with Blake Williams for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Loyola Blakefield answered on its next possession. Carlos Spencer found Levi Axe for a touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7. Later in the first quarter, Spencer scored on a touchdown run to give the Dons a 13-7 advantage after a missed extra point.

Defenses took over early in the second quarter. Gilman came up with a key takeaway when Sawyer Peck intercepted Spencer on a fourth-down attempt. However, the Greyhounds later lost possession on a fumble forced by Ethan Wheele and recovered by Peter Willis, helping Loyola Blakefield take its 13-7 lead into halftime.

Gilman opened the second half with a statement drive. Aiden Johnson capped the possession with a touchdown run, putting the Greyhounds in front 14-13.

The momentum shifted further in Gilman’s favor later in the third quarter. Spencer’s pass was intercepted by Lance Jackson, who returned it for a touchdown to extend the lead to 21-13.

The Greyhounds added to their advantage early in the fourth quarter after a lengthy drive reached the Blakefield 1-yard line. Curtis powered into the end zone to make it 28-13.

WATCH: Gilman rallies past Loyola Blakefield for first win in rivalry since 2017 Gilman rallies past Loyola Blakefield for first win in rivalry since 2017

Needing a spark, the Dons answered quickly. Spencer scored on another rushing touchdown, pulling Loyola Blakefield within eight points with just over eight minutes remaining.

Blakefield’s defense forced a stop to give the offense one final chance to tie the game, but Gilman sealed the victory when Zane Kirkstan intercepted Spencer on the Dons’ final drive.

The win marked Gilman’s first victory over Loyola Blakefield in nine years.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Gilman head coach Scott Van Zile said. “I think it’s one of those things where we’re scratching our way back in this league. It’s a very difficult league, a well-coached league, and I’m really proud of our guys. It’s been a tough week and they really persevered and came out and made some plays today.”

Van Zile also praised the support within the Gilman community.

“Gilman is a special place and it’s awesome when our guys get to support each other, they show up for each other,” Van Zile said. “We always talk about showing up and showing love, and they did that.”

Gilman will look to build on the victory when it faces Mount St. Joseph next. Loyola Blakefield will travel to take on Concordia Prep.