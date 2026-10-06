Who was she? Police release new rendering of woman whose remains were found in 2024

KINGSVILLE, Md. — More than 2 years after her remains were found by children playing in the woods along Bradshaw Road in Kingsville, police have released a rendering of how she potentially looked in an effort to discover her identity.

Baltimore County Police Homicide Cold Case Squad released the image of the rendering on social media Tuesday.

The woman, estimated to have been between the ages of 20 and 30 years old and of Hispanic descent, has remained unidentified following the discovery in March 2024. There is also no official cause of death.

"Despite extensive investigative efforts, including DNA analysis and genetic genealogy, detectives have been unable to identify the woman," police wrote on social media. "In 2026, a NamUs forensic artist completed the following rendering to provide an approximation of what Bradshaw Jane Doe may have looked like."

Bradshaw Road, flanked by woods in either direction beneath power lines along Philadelphia Road, offered investigators no camera footage to work with.

"We can't even start to determine what happened to her until we know who she is," Cpl. Dona Carter told WMAR-2 News in August.

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"Her profile was uploaded into CODIS, the national system. There was no hit there. And then from there, we did forensic genetic genealogy, to attempt to determine who she was. Unfortunately, there just aren't matches that are getting us anywhere close to her family tree," Carter said.

Investigators have not ruled out foul play.

That's why investigators are asking the public to come forward if they believe they recognize the woman or if they know of a person whose disappearance was never reported.

"Even information that may seem insignificant could help investigators identify her and provide answers about who she was," officials stated on social media.

Tips can be submitted in the following ways with the option of remaining anonymous:

Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide and Missing Persons Unit: 410-887-3943

By Text Message to: 443-862-9426

By Email to: homicide@baltimorecountymd.gov

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