ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A woman was found dead in the road in Shadyside early Tuesday morning, and police are now investigating.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 24, officers responded to a report of an injured person in the road on Shadyside Road near Columbia Beach Road in Shadyside.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with trauma to her upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Units canvassed the area for possible witnesses. Investigators, along with members of the Evidence Collection Unit, responded to conduct a preliminary investigation and process the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 410-222-8610.

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