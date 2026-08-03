Who was she? Police need help identifying 2024 Kingsville remains

KINGSVILLE, Md. — Children playing in the woods near Bradshaw Road in Kingsville discovered a skull nearly two and a half years ago. Now, Baltimore County Police are turning to the public for help identifying the woman those remains belong to.

Police say the woman was between 20 and 30 years old, of Hispanic descent, and may have been in the wooded area for one to two years before she was found. There is no official cause of death and no name.

Bradshaw Road, flanked by woods in either direction beneath power lines along Philadelphia Road, offered investigators no camera footage to work with. Testing confirmed the skull and bones belong to the same woman, but could not identify her.

"We can't even start to determine what happened to her until we know who she is," Cpl. Dona Carter told WMAR-2 News.

"Her profile was uploaded into CODIS, the national system. There was no hit there. And then from there, we did forensic genetic genealogy, to attempt to determine who she was. Unfortunately, there just aren't matches that are getting us anywhere close to her family tree," Carter said.

Investigators have not ruled out foul play.

"Most of her remains are not super far off the woods, so it's possible that someone went into the woods and put her there," Carter said.

Police say the case could break open if someone comes forward to report a missing family member or friend matching that description, or provides a reference DNA sample.

"Because of it being a rural area, there's no cameras. Unfortunately, we were really hoping for DNA, and with that not panning out for us, it's crucial that we find out who she is in order to find out how long she's been there, where she had been beforehand, why she's in those woods, and what may have happened to her," Carter added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-4636.

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