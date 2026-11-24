BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are honoring the author who inspired the team's name with a donation.

The team, which was named after Poe's famous poem, "The Raven," has donated $50,000 to Poe Baltimore, the nonprofit that operates the Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum.

The museum is working to raise $3 million to navigate nearby demolition and redevelopment while supporting future expansion plans.

As part of the partnership, a bronze bust of Edgar Allan Poe is now on temporary display at M&T Bank Stadium.

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