BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have signed two-time All Star pitcher Freddy Peralta to a five-year, $125 million deal one day after losing Trevor Rogers in free agency, according to reports by ESPN and the Athletic.

Monday, Rogers agreed to a five-year, $120 million deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Peralta is fresh off a trip to the World Series with the Tampa Bay Rays, one of the Orioles' American League East rivals.

His new deal with the Orioles doesn't include any opt-outs or deferrals, reports say.

Over nine MLB seasons, Peralta has an 80-53 record with a 3.71 ERA and 1,309 strikeouts in 1,100 innings pitched.