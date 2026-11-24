BALTIMORE, Md. — They are a hot item among children, but so-called dumplings can prove to be dangerous.

“The first of those threats are squishy toys, also known as squeezy toys or dumpling toys,” said Nina Harbison of Maryland PIRG Foundation, “These are filled with water beads, which are very dangerous to children when ingested and they also contain toxics as well.”

If they’re ingested, the water beads can expand up to a hundred times their original size when they come into contact with fluid, which can lead to grave internal injuries, and doctors warn of other potential problems when they’re misused.

“It may be safe and appropriate for an older child, but they found a TikTok Challenge that causes them to microwave it to cause it to explode, which is a real TikTok Challenge that’s out there,” said Dr. Sid Dante, a pediatric critical care physician, “and then those beads are exposed around your house that their sibling toddler or cousin toddler home for the holidays could inject.”

Other potentially dangerous toys include one meant for teething with pull strings that can be a choking hazard or some toys with AI chatbot that promote anti-social behavior or even use sexually inappropriate language.

Parents are urged to do their homework.

“Do an online search into the exact toy if you are purchasing or if it’s a gift, before your child plays with that gift, what that gift is to check whether it’s been recalled or whether there are warnings or complaints issued about that toy,” advised Harbison.