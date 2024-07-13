Heating Up Cold Cases: Week 2

We're heating up cold cases this July and here's a look at the stories we've highlighted the second week.
Kennette "Kay" Gehman
On Sunday, we highlighted the case of 17-year-old Kennette Gehman whose body was discovered more than 6 years after she went missing. Here are the critical details:
- Last seen alive Saturday, September 3, 1983
- Remains found off of Trappe Church Rd near Darlington
- She'd been riding her bike in Havre De Grace
If you know anything that might help investigators please call Maryland State Police at 410-996-7881.
Destiny Harrison
On Monday, we highlighted the case of 21-year-old Destiny Harrison, a mom and business owner killed in her salon. Here are the critical details:
- Saturday, December 21, 2019
- Madame D Beauty Bar on North Milton Ave
- She'd filed charges against a couple who'd beaten her and stolen from her just 12 days prior
If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
Joan Ann Charlton
On Tuesday, we highlighted the case of 19-year-old Joan Ann Charlton, a freshman at Frostburg College found stabbed to death on campus. Here are the critical details:
- After 5:00 a.m., Sunday, September 11, 1983
- Body recovered in the arboretum on campus two days after disappearing
- She'd been on her way back to her dorm
If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Maryland State Police at 301-729-2101.
Charles Marks
On Wednesday, we highlighted the case of 42-year-old Charles Marks, who was shot and killed on his way home from work. Here are the critical details:
- Around 3:30 p.m., Sunday, January 30, 2022
- Shot just before the Rt. 100 interchange on I-95 NB
- Witnesses saw him engaged in a road rage incident with a blue passenger car
If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Maryland State Police at 410-929-0802.
Tiona Smith
On Thursday, we highlighted the case of 23-year-old Tiona Smith, who was stabbed to death and discovered behind a home in a quiet neighborhood. Here are the critical details:
- Late Saturday night, November 5, 2005
- She got into a small white car near the bus stop at Eutaw and Fayette streets
- She was discovered behind a home on the 6800 block of Fox Meadow Rd in Gwynn Oak
If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
James O. Blakeley
On Friday, we highlighted the case of 17-year-old James Blakeley, who was last seen alive by his parents at church. Here are the critical details:
- Sunday, April 1, 1990
- Discovered the following morning near Otter Point Creek near MD Route 755
- His car was found at an adult bookstore on MD Route 40
If you know anything that might help investigators please call Maryland State Police at 410-996-7881.