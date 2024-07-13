Heating Up Cold Cases: Week 2

We're heating up cold cases this July and here's a look at the stories we've highlighted the second week.

Kennette "Kay" Gehman

On Sunday, we highlighted the case of 17-year-old Kennette Gehman whose body was discovered more than 6 years after she went missing. Here are the critical details:



Last seen alive Saturday, September 3, 1983

Remains found off of Trappe Church Rd near Darlington

She'd been riding her bike in Havre De Grace

If you know anything that might help investigators please call Maryland State Police at 410-996-7881.

Destiny Harrison

On Monday, we highlighted the case of 21-year-old Destiny Harrison, a mom and business owner killed in her salon. Here are the critical details:



Saturday, December 21, 2019

Madame D Beauty Bar on North Milton Ave

She'd filed charges against a couple who'd beaten her and stolen from her just 12 days prior

If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

Joan Ann Charlton

On Tuesday, we highlighted the case of 19-year-old Joan Ann Charlton, a freshman at Frostburg College found stabbed to death on campus. Here are the critical details:



After 5:00 a.m., Sunday, September 11, 1983

Body recovered in the arboretum on campus two days after disappearing

She'd been on her way back to her dorm

If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Maryland State Police at 301-729-2101.

Charles Marks

On Wednesday, we highlighted the case of 42-year-old Charles Marks, who was shot and killed on his way home from work. Here are the critical details:

Around 3:30 p.m., Sunday, January 30, 2022

Shot just before the Rt. 100 interchange on I-95 NB

Witnesses saw him engaged in a road rage incident with a blue passenger car

If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Maryland State Police at 410-929-0802.

Tiona Smith

On Thursday, we highlighted the case of 23-year-old Tiona Smith, who was stabbed to death and discovered behind a home in a quiet neighborhood. Here are the critical details:

Late Saturday night, November 5, 2005

She got into a small white car near the bus stop at Eutaw and Fayette streets

She was discovered behind a home on the 6800 block of Fox Meadow Rd in Gwynn Oak

If you know anything that might help investigators, please call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

James O. Blakeley

On Friday, we highlighted the case of 17-year-old James Blakeley, who was last seen alive by his parents at church. Here are the critical details:



Sunday, April 1, 1990

Discovered the following morning near Otter Point Creek near MD Route 755

His car was found at an adult bookstore on MD Route 40

If you know anything that might help investigators please call Maryland State Police at 410-996-7881.