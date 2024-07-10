Two years later and still the question remains, who shot Charles Marks?

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Charles Marks was driving home after a day of training. He worked as a master electrician, meaning he would work a lot, his wife Jennifer said.

On Sunday, January 30, 2022, around 3:30 p.m., he was driving back from work on I-95.

The father of six never made it home.

Instead, his car was found crashed up against a guardrail by the MD-100 interchange.

Maryland State Police

He'd been shot and later died at Shock Trauma.

Witnesses described seeing Marks' vehicle drive off the road but didn't realize he'd been wounded.

Police say Marks was involved in some type of road rage incident with an unidentified driver in a blue passenger car.

Sgt. Steven Muehl, with Maryland State Police, said the blue car was driving erratically in the area of Marks' van before it went off the roadway.

"None of the witnesses described seeing any kind of firearm or seeing a muzzle flash, or any indication that there was a shooting, no other witnesses have been located at this time," Muehl said.

Jennifer says she was on the phone with her husband earlier that day, so she couldn't believe something like this happened. Marks told his wife, he'd be making a quick stop at the grocery store on his way back.

"A couple hours went by, and I tried to call him, and his phone went straight to voicemail. I thought that maybe he went out with his friends for dinner and he just didn't charge his phone," Jennifer said.

She described her husband as funny, kind, sweet, and an amazing father.

"He loved his family, he just was a great person," she said.

Metro Crime Stoppers Via Maryland State Police Charlie Marks

Jennifer now raises their six children alone. One of their sons can't remember his father's voice at all.

"It's stupid. You're on the highway just to drive...Nobody should go through this. The person that did this should be behind bars," Jennifer said.