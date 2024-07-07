Watch Now
InvestigatorsMaryland Cold Cases

Actions

Girl's death still a mystery 34 years after her body was found

Posted: 9:00 AM, Jul 07, 2024
Updated: 2024-07-07 09:00:08-04
Kennette Gehman
WMAR-2 News Archive
Photo of Kennette Gehman. The 17 year old went missing in 1983, and her body was discovered in 1990. The cold case is being investigated by Maryland State Police.
Kennette Gehman

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — On September 3, 1983, 17-year-old Kennette "Kay" Gehman left her home, riding her bike.

The girl from Havre de Grace wasn't seen alive again.

Kay Gehman Missing Poster
Missing poster for Kay Gehman.

It would be nearly six and a half years before her parents would get any news about her fate, and it was grim.

A hunter found skeletal remains in a wooded area off a state road near Darlington in Harford County.

MSP Team Searching Kennette Gehman
Maryland State Police search for any additional remains of Kennette "Kay" Gehman in 1990.

Police, at the time, had two missing 17-year-old girls, Gehman and Lisa Swope.

Both families waiting and struggling as police tested the remains.

The body was matched to Gehman.

Archive: Kennette Gehman

Maryland State Police is the investigating agency in this case.

Gehman's death is ruled a homicide, MSP says, because of the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Swope's body was eventually found too, inside her car in the Chesapeake Bay.

Lisa Swope Car found in Chesapeake

If you have information to help detectives solve the murder of Kennette "Kay" Gehman, submit an anonymous tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

You can also contact Maryland State Police at 410-996-7881.

Click here for more Maryland Cold Cases
Cold Case: Mama Hubcap Module
Cold Case: Kitera Bishop
Maryland State Police search for woman's killer
Fatal stabbing of Gwynn Oak man unsolved for 19 years
Police still looking for leads in unsolved murder of Baltimore County woman
Fatal stabbing at cleaners in Towson remains unsolved
Daughter searching for answers in her mother's murder
Second suspect identified in 1970 cold case of 16-year-old Pamela Lynn Conyers
1989 Towson Cold Case resurfaces
Justice delayed for decades

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.