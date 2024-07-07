Girl's death still a mystery 34 years after her body was found

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — On September 3, 1983, 17-year-old Kennette "Kay" Gehman left her home, riding her bike.
The girl from Havre de Grace wasn't seen alive again.
It would be nearly six and a half years before her parents would get any news about her fate, and it was grim.
A hunter found skeletal remains in a wooded area off a state road near Darlington in Harford County.
Police, at the time, had two missing 17-year-old girls, Gehman and Lisa Swope.
Both families waiting and struggling as police tested the remains.
The body was matched to Gehman.
Maryland State Police is the investigating agency in this case.
Gehman's death is ruled a homicide, MSP says, because of the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.
Swope's body was eventually found too, inside her car in the Chesapeake Bay.
If you have information to help detectives solve the murder of Kennette "Kay" Gehman, submit an anonymous tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
You can also contact Maryland State Police at 410-996-7881.